GCW & JCW Jersey J Cup Part 1 Results – February 11, 2023

By
Ethan Black
-

GCW & JCW Jersey J Cup Part 1 Results – February 11, 2023

1st Round Match Of The 2023 Jersey J Cup 
Jordan Oliver defeated Alex Shelley (17:55) (Recommend)

Fatal 6 Way 1st Round Match Of The 2023 Jersey J Cup 
Cole Radrick defeated Dante Leon,Dyln McKay,Grim Reefer,Marcus Mathers & Yoya (10:57)

1st Round Match Of The 2023 Jersey J Cup 
Blake Christian defeated Alec Price (13:36) (He will face Cole Radrick in the Quarter Finals)

1st Round Match Of The 2023 Jersey J Cup 
Joey Janela defeated Starboy Charlie (16:34)

1st Round Match Of The 2023 Jersey J Cup 
Lio Rush defeated Tony Deppen (13:25) (He will face Joey Janela in the Quarter Finals)

1st Round Match Of The 2023 Jersey J Cup 
Charles Mason defeated Billie Starkz (14:19) (He will face Jordan Oliver in the Quarter Finals)

1st Round Match Of The 2023 Jersey J Cup 
Komander defeated Arez (12:38) (Recommend)

1st Round Match Of The 2023 Jersey J Cup 
Mike Bailey defeated Jonathan Gresham (20:59) (Recommend) (He will face Komander in the Quarter Finals)

Quarter Finals

Mike Bailey vs. Komander

Blake Christian vs. Cole Radrick

Charles Mason vs. Jordan Oliver

Joey Janela vs. Lio Rush

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR