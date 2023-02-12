GCW & JCW Jersey J Cup Part 1 Results – February 11, 2023

1st Round Match Of The 2023 Jersey J Cup

Jordan Oliver defeated Alex Shelley (17:55) (Recommend)

Fatal 6 Way 1st Round Match Of The 2023 Jersey J Cup

Cole Radrick defeated Dante Leon,Dyln McKay,Grim Reefer,Marcus Mathers & Yoya (10:57)

1st Round Match Of The 2023 Jersey J Cup

Blake Christian defeated Alec Price (13:36) (He will face Cole Radrick in the Quarter Finals)

1st Round Match Of The 2023 Jersey J Cup

Joey Janela defeated Starboy Charlie (16:34)

1st Round Match Of The 2023 Jersey J Cup

Lio Rush defeated Tony Deppen (13:25) (He will face Joey Janela in the Quarter Finals)

1st Round Match Of The 2023 Jersey J Cup

Charles Mason defeated Billie Starkz (14:19) (He will face Jordan Oliver in the Quarter Finals)

1st Round Match Of The 2023 Jersey J Cup

Komander defeated Arez (12:38) (Recommend)

1st Round Match Of The 2023 Jersey J Cup

Mike Bailey defeated Jonathan Gresham (20:59) (Recommend) (He will face Komander in the Quarter Finals)

Quarter Finals

Mike Bailey vs. Komander

Blake Christian vs. Cole Radrick

Charles Mason vs. Jordan Oliver

Joey Janela vs. Lio Rush