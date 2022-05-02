GCW Life Goes On Results – May 1, 2022
Below are results are from the GCW Life Goes On event that took place Sunday night from The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey:
– ASF defeated Alec Price
– Alex Zayne defeated Dante Leon
GCW Tag Team Championships
Bussy (Allie Katch & Effy) (c) defeated John Wayne Murdoch & AKIRA
GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 Qualifying Match
Shane Mercer defeated Jimmy Lloyd
GCW Extreme Championship
AJ Gray (c) defeated Marcus Mathers, Axton Ray, Gringo Loco, Drago Kid and Cole Radrick
– The S.A.T. (Joel Maximo & Jose Maximo) defeated Nick Wayne & Jordan Oliver
– Joey Janela defeated Masha Slamovich
GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 Qualifying Match
– Matt Tremont defeated Brandon Kirk
Fathers of the style today #GCWLife pic.twitter.com/FEcvJjAQ3Z
— Mac McMuffins #BDM (Mittens) (@NYINDYCMPUNKKID) May 1, 2022
Fucking Hell! #GCWLife pic.twitter.com/wQIHSMpSYC
— David Glynn (@TheReddWolf) May 1, 2022
Cradle powerbomb!@ThePrizeCityOG @TheASF_27 #GCWLife pic.twitter.com/Vyllmuw1lJ
— 🎬Pink Lady, Arkansas Traveler 🧳 (@ThatRoseTattoo) May 1, 2022
Holy shit that was a nasty fall to the outside #GCWLife pic.twitter.com/I7bEFRTsZk
— David Glynn (@TheReddWolf) May 1, 2022
Taco Driver gets the win for Alex Zayne over Leon! #GCWLIFE pic.twitter.com/WFE1HtNE88
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) May 1, 2022
Janela powerbombs Masha through a door then nails her with a leaping piledriver! #GCWLIFE pic.twitter.com/9bG5jebVWM
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) May 1, 2022