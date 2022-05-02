GCW Life Goes On Results – May 1, 2022

Below are results are from the GCW Life Goes On event that took place Sunday night from The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey:

– ASF defeated Alec Price

– Alex Zayne defeated Dante Leon

GCW Tag Team Championships

Bussy (Allie Katch & Effy) (c) defeated John Wayne Murdoch & AKIRA

GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 Qualifying Match

Shane Mercer defeated Jimmy Lloyd

GCW Extreme Championship

AJ Gray (c) defeated Marcus Mathers, Axton Ray, Gringo Loco, Drago Kid and Cole Radrick

– The S.A.T. (Joel Maximo & Jose Maximo) defeated Nick Wayne & Jordan Oliver

– Joey Janela defeated Masha Slamovich

GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 Qualifying Match

– Matt Tremont defeated Brandon Kirk

Holy shit that was a nasty fall to the outside #GCWLife pic.twitter.com/I7bEFRTsZk — David Glynn (@TheReddWolf) May 1, 2022

Taco Driver gets the win for Alex Zayne over Leon! #GCWLIFE pic.twitter.com/WFE1HtNE88 — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) May 1, 2022