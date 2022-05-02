GCW Life Goes On Results – May 1, 2022

Below are results are from the GCW Life Goes On event that took place Sunday night from The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey:

– ASF defeated Alec Price

– Alex Zayne defeated Dante Leon

GCW Tag Team Championships
Bussy (Allie Katch & Effy) (c) defeated John Wayne Murdoch & AKIRA

GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 Qualifying Match
Shane Mercer defeated Jimmy Lloyd

GCW Extreme Championship
AJ Gray (c) defeated Marcus Mathers, Axton Ray, Gringo Loco, Drago Kid and Cole Radrick

– The S.A.T. (Joel Maximo & Jose Maximo) defeated Nick Wayne & Jordan Oliver

– Joey Janela defeated Masha Slamovich

GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 Qualifying Match
– Matt Tremont defeated Brandon Kirk

