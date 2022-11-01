GCW Live Events and Full Library Now Available on FITE Streaming Service

Game Changer Wrestling live events and full catalog of past shows have a new home.

As of November 1st, FITE + will be the exclusive provider for all GCW content.

GCW owner Brett Lauderdale made this announcement while speaking with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp earlier today.

“Effective today, November 1st, all GCW shows moving forward will be streamed live on FITE+, and all of our library, our past back catalog, will be available starting November 1st on FITE+,” Lauderdale told Fightful. “FITE+ is available for just $4.99 per month. That is not a typo, that is not misspeak. You can literally start watch all GCW shows for $4.99 per month. I’m very excited to make that available because a lot of people have been asking us for some time for some sort of subscription model for GCW. It’s finally here.”

Brett Lauderdale also had this to say to Fightful regarding the deal with FITE +:

“We’ve been part of FITE for a few years and they’ve been a big part of GCW’s success and growth. This is something we’ve talked about behind the scenes, in-house with our team and with FITE. We explored all options, and FITE is going to invest in this platform and service. They’re willing to make that investment and commitment to GCW, enough to where we’re ready to commit with them to FITE+. It’s a model and strategy we believe in going forward, enough that we’re willing to leave our current and successful model to join it. I’ve talked about this with the other companies that are joining and everything that is possible for them and what FITE has done with us and what I think it can be for them as well as the landscape continues to change, as it does with wrestling every day. I believe in FITE and I’m happy to see that others are going to be part of it and join the team.”

GCW joins Absolute Intense Wrestling, House of Glory, Black Label Pro, Maryland Championship Wrestling, Ohio Valley Wrestling and more pro wrestling promotions as part the FITE+ service.

The Nick Gage invitational 7 on November 12th will be the first live show on FITE + under this new partnership.