GCW Moment of Clarity Line-Up for Tonight (10/23/22)

GCW Moment Of Clarity event takes place tonight at HAPRO’S in Detroit. The show will air on FITE at 5pm ET. Here is the advertised line-up for the event.

* Allie Katch vs. Billie Starkz

* Blake Christian vs. Yamato

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey

* Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, and EFFY) vs. Team Unsanctioned Pro (Jeffrey John, Lord Crewe, and Aaron Williams)

* GCW Tag Team Championship: The Mega Bastards (Alex Colon and John Wayne Murdoch) (c) vs. Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne