GCW No Signal In The Hills 2 Line-Up for Tonight

GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their No Signal In The Hills 2 event tonight at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. The show is set to air at 11 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite.

Here is the is card:

– Alex Zayne vs. Titus Alexander

– Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver

– Blake Christian vs. Starboy Charlie

– Cole Radrick vs. Dark Sheik

– Joey Janela vs. Kevin Blackwood

– Tony Deppen vs. Komander

– Gringo Loco vs. Rocky Romero

– GCW Tag Team Championship: BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY) (c) vs. PPRay (“Pretty” Peter Avalon and Ray Rosas)