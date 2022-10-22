GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale Addresses Jon Moxley’s Future With the Company

Because of his new contract with AEW, Jon Moxley is no longer able to work for other US promotions. However, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale, believes that Jon Moxley will return to the company.

When asked about Moxley’s future with the company, Lauderdale stated in an interview for The Business of the Business that the star might still make an appearance, despite the fact that fans might not see him as frequently in the future. Here are the highlights:

Moxley’s GCW future:

“I don’t think we’ll see him as frequently, but I do think we’ll see him again. I think if there comes a time where there’s somebody he wants to wrestle or a show he wants to be a part of, I think he’ll be there. I think he’ll let me know in much the same way that he’s let me know … he’ll shoot me a text and say, ‘What do you have coming up in this month? Or when are you going to be in this place?’ … I’ll continue to look at it as a bonus anytime he comes around.”

Moxley working indie dates like GCW:

“He’s not doing it for the money. This guy does not need money from indie wrestling companies, and I can’t pay anything close to what he probably gets paid on a weekly basis from AEW – nor would he ever expect that or ask for that. He’s just here because there’s a side of him that still loves indie wrestling – that’s where he came from and it’s part of his personality. There’s a reason why he has done so many shows for us and why he felt it was cool. He’s been our champion for over a year, and that’s because I think he respects us and what we do and what we stand for.”

Reports that AEW didn’t want Moxley working with GCW:

“It’s just outrageous, [the] comments and opinions from people and they’re so far off. They really don’t realize the literal beginning and end of Moxley and GCW is just him texting at two in the morning or whatever asking if we have a show in this place or this date anytime soon … There is no talking to talent relations, there is no talking to Tony Khan, there is no talking to an agent, there is no this or that. It’s Moxley shows up and he wrestles the match and then he goes home – that’s what it comes down to. There is not much more to it. There’s no seeking permission or getting rules or guidelines.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:

Listen to “Episode 100: Brett Lauderdale of Game Changer Wrestling” on Spreaker.