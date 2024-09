GCW owner Brett Lauderdale appeared on the Business of the Business podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how Nick Gage’s status with the promotion is still up in the air.

Lauderdale said, “Probably soon to tell at the moment. We have a lot going on in the world of MDK at the moment. It would be premature for me to say whether or not he’ll be there.”

