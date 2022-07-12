GCW Returning to Japan This Fall

In the upcoming fall, GCW will return to Japan.

Three events are scheduled to take place between September 27 and October 4.

With the “Worst Behavior” and “The New Face Of War” events at Shin-Kiba 1st RING, GCW made its debut in Japan in the fall of 2019. The following February, the promotion returned to Japan and held three events there.

Below is their official announcement: