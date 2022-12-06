GCW Returning to NYC on March 17, 2023

By
Lewis Carlan
-
(Image Credit: GCW)

Game Changer Wrestling fans in New York City have something to get excited about as the promotion has announced that they will be returning to The Big Apple on Friday March 17 at The Melrose Ballroom.

GCW was last at The Melrose Ballroom on June 18th.

Jon Moxley successfully defended his GCW World Title against Tony Deppen the last time GCW was in NYC.

As if this writing there have been no talent announcements made for March 17.

The event will live stream on FITE+.

