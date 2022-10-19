GCW Returning to Providence, RI in November

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

GCW has revealed that they will be performing in Providence, Rhode Island once again on Sunday, November 20 for their “GCW Aura” event. The show will take place at the Fete Music Hall.

This coming Friday at 11am ET, tickets for the event will go on sale. The show will be broadcast live on FITE TV.

As of right now, there are no matches scheduled for it.

