GCW Returning to Providence, RI in November

GCW has revealed that they will be performing in Providence, Rhode Island once again on Sunday, November 20 for their “GCW Aura” event. The show will take place at the Fete Music Hall.
This coming Friday at 11am ET, tickets for the event will go on sale. The show will be broadcast live on FITE TV.
As of right now, there are no matches scheduled for it.
*SAVE THE DATE*
GCW returns to PROVIDENCE on Sunday, November 20th!
Tickets go On Sale THIS FRIDAY at 11AM!
GCW presents "AURA"
Sun 11/20 – 4PM
Fete Music Hall
Providence RI
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/ORgfKvovzB
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 18, 2022