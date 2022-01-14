GCW Reveals First-Ever Janelapalooza Party

The first-ever Janelapalooza party will be held after GCW’s The Wrld On GCW event later this month, hosted by AEW and GCW star Joey Janela. This will be the official after-party of the GCW pay-per-view at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

GCW issued the following details on Janelapalooza:

“The WRLD ON GCW” is at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom on Sunday, January 23rd. The official After-Party, called “Janelapalooza” will be held at Rick’s Cabaret New York (50 West 33 Street), the famous gentlemen’s club known for its gorgeous topless dancers, warm hospitality, and VIP treatment.

The sexy Rick’s Cabaret girls will welcome Joey Janela, many of the GCW stars, and those who attended the event. Rick’s Cabaret is three floors, and features the sexy Rick’s girls performing on stages, on poles, and up close and personal lap dancing.

The event is 21+, proof of vaccination required (NY State law), with reduced admission of $10 with a GCW ticket stub.

“The party is going to be awesome,” gushed Rick’s Cabaret girl Veronica. “There will be so many hot girls—and we can’t wait for Janelapalooza and all the GCW excitement.”

