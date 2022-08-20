GCW Sanctified Results – August 19, 2022
The following results are from Friday’s GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Sanctified event that took in Concord, North Carolina:
– Nick Gage comes to the ring and cuts a promo
– Andrew Everett defeated Kevin Blackwood
– Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) defeated Charli Evans and Everett Connors
– Blake Christian defeated Joe Lando
– Axton Ray, Ricky Morton and Kerry Morton defeated Jordan Oliver, Billie Stark and Chris Hamrick
– The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) defeated The Revolt! (Caleb Konley and Zane Riley)
– Scramble Match: Bojack defeated Lucky Ali, Diego Hill, White Michael, B-Boy, and Jimmy Lloyd
– EFFY defeated George South
– Allie Katch and Dark Sheik defeated The Ugly Ducklings (Lance Lude and Rob Killjoy)
– GCW Extreme Championship: Cole Radrick defeated Colby Corino