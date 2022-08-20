GCW Sanctified Results – August 19, 2022

The following results are from Friday’s GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Sanctified event that took in Concord, North Carolina:

– Nick Gage comes to the ring and cuts a promo

– Andrew Everett defeated Kevin Blackwood

– Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) defeated Charli Evans and Everett Connors

– Blake Christian defeated Joe Lando

– Axton Ray, Ricky Morton and Kerry Morton defeated Jordan Oliver, Billie Stark and Chris Hamrick

– The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) defeated The Revolt! (Caleb Konley and Zane Riley)

– Scramble Match: Bojack defeated Lucky Ali, Diego Hill, White Michael, B-Boy, and Jimmy Lloyd

– EFFY defeated George South

– Allie Katch and Dark Sheik defeated The Ugly Ducklings (Lance Lude and Rob Killjoy)

– GCW Extreme Championship: Cole Radrick defeated Colby Corino