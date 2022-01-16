GCW Say You Will Results – January 15, 2022

The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Say You Will event that took place on Saturday night from the Grand Sports Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, courtesy of Fightful:

6-Way Scramble

Gringo Loco defeated Nick Wayne, Alex Zayne, Ninja Mack, Dark Sheik, & Dante Leon

Tony Deppen defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Blake Christian defeated Bandido

Ring of Honor World Championship

Jonathan Gresham (c) defeated 2 Cold Scorpio

GCW Extreme Championship

AJ Gray defeated PCO (c) – TITLE CHANGE

Ricky Morton defeated Matt Cardona (w/ Chelsea Green)

Allie Katch defeated Kylie Rae

GCW Tag Team Championships

The Briscoe Brothers (c) defeated The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley)

Markus Crane Tribute Deathmatch

Jimmy Lloyd defeated Alex Colon & “Spyder” Nate Webb