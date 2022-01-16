GCW Say You Will Results – January 15, 2022

The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Say You Will event that took place on Saturday night from the Grand Sports Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, courtesy of Fightful:
6-Way Scramble
Gringo Loco defeated Nick Wayne, Alex Zayne, Ninja Mack, Dark Sheik, & Dante Leon
Tony Deppen defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey
Blake Christian defeated Bandido
Ring of Honor World Championship
Jonathan Gresham (c) defeated 2 Cold Scorpio
GCW Extreme Championship
AJ Gray defeated PCO (c) – TITLE CHANGE
Ricky Morton defeated Matt Cardona (w/ Chelsea Green)
Allie Katch defeated Kylie Rae
GCW Tag Team Championships
The Briscoe Brothers (c) defeated The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley)
Markus Crane Tribute Deathmatch
Jimmy Lloyd defeated Alex Colon & “Spyder” Nate Webb