GCW The Coldest Winter Event Results – February 26, 2022

The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) The Coldest Winter event that took place on Saturday night in Los Angeles, CA at Ukrainian Cultural Center, courtesy of :

Ninja Mack defeated Jack Cartwheel

Jordan Oliver defeated Dark Sheik

Thunder Rosa defeated Tony Deppen

Deathmatch: Jimmy Lloyd defeated Alex Zayne

Second Gear Crew (Matthew Justice and AJ Gray) and BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY) defeated Team LA Fights (Sandra Moone, Jai Vidal, Hunter Freeman, and Jordan Cruz)

Kevin Blackwood defeated Grim Reefer

Gringo Loco defeated Mascara Dorada

Blake Christian defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey