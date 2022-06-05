GCW Tournament of Survival 7 Results – June 4, 2022
The following are the results from Saturday’s GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Tournament Of Survival 7 event, which took place at the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday night:
GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 First Round Match
Rina Yamashita defeated ‘Hoodfoot’ Mo Atlas
GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 First Round Match
Matt Tremont defeated SLADE
GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 First Round Match
Toru Sugiura defeated Shane Mercer
GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 First Round Match
Drew Parker defeated Cole Radrick
Scramble Match For GCW Extreme Championship
AJ Gray (c) defeated Nick Wayne, Jordan Oliver, Lindsay Snow, Sawyer Wreck, and Yoya
GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 Semi-Final Match
Matt Tremont defeated Toru Sugiura
GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 Semi-Final Match
Drew Parker defeated Rina Yamashita
GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 Final
Drew Parker defeated Matt Tremont