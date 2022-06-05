GCW Tournament of Survival 7 Results – June 4, 2022

The following are the results from Saturday’s GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Tournament Of Survival 7 event, which took place at the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday night:

GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 First Round Match

Rina Yamashita defeated ‘Hoodfoot’ Mo Atlas

GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 First Round Match

Matt Tremont defeated SLADE

GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 First Round Match

Toru Sugiura defeated Shane Mercer

GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 First Round Match

Drew Parker defeated Cole Radrick

Scramble Match For GCW Extreme Championship

AJ Gray (c) defeated Nick Wayne, Jordan Oliver, Lindsay Snow, Sawyer Wreck, and Yoya

GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 Semi-Final Match

Matt Tremont defeated Toru Sugiura

GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 Semi-Final Match

Drew Parker defeated Rina Yamashita

GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 Final

Drew Parker defeated Matt Tremont