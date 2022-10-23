GCW vs. DDT and DDT Goes Hollywood Confirmed for The Collective 2023

GCW and DDT Pro Wrestling have announced a joint event, GCW vs. DDT, as part of The Collective 2023 on March 31, 2023. On March 30, 2023, DDT will host its own event, DDT Goes Hollywood.

The announcement came at the conclusion of GCW Drop Dead.

The Collective has become a staple of WrestleMania weekend, hosting events such as Joey Janela’s Spring Break, Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport, For The Culture, Effy’s Big Gay Brunch, and others. FITE TV broadcasted events.

You can check out the announcement below: