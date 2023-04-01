GCW vs. DDT Pro-Wrestling Results – March 31, 2023

On March 31st, the Ukrainian Culture Center in Los Angeles, California welcomed the stars of Game Changer Wrestling and DDT Pro-Wrestling for a one night only GCW vs DDT Pro-Wrestling event.

This show was part of the GCW Collective series of pro wrestling events taking place during WrestleMania weekend.

One of the featured matches of the show saw DDT Pro superstar Yuki Ueno defeat Joey Janela.

The team of Tetsuya Endo and Jun Akiyama took on and were victorious again Homicide and Tony Deppen.

Blake Christian was originally scheduled to face Kazusada Higuchi but was replaced by Starboy Charlie. Christian is booked for the ROH Supercard of Honor show which may have conflicted with this event.

Yoshihiko the wrestling doll defended her Ironman Heavymetalweight Title against Cole Radrick.

Here are the full results for GCW vs DDT on March 31st:

Cole Radrick defeated Yoshihiko (c) to become the new champion. After the match Yoshihiko low blowed Radrick, rolled him up for the pin to regain the title. EFFY & Allie Katch Vs Yuki “Sexy” Iino & Danshoku “Dandy” Dieno ended in a no contest.

Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders, Mance Warner, and Matthew Justice) defeated Chris Brookes, Mizuki Watase, and Shunma Katsumata

Tetsuya Endo & Jun Akiyama defeated Homicide & Tony Deppen

Yuki Ueno defeated Joey Janela

Kazusada Higuchi defeated Starboy Charlie

The East West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) defeated The Moonlight Express (MAO & Mike Bailey)

Dark Sheik defeated Saki Akai

Team Gringo (Jack Cartwheel, Dyln McKay, Marcus Mathers & Gringo Loco) defeated Team DDT (Sanshiro Takagi, Daisuke Saskai, Kannon & Takeshi Masada)