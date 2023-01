GCW vs. New South Results – January 22, 2023

The following are the results from Sunday’s GCW vs. New South event held in Florence, Alabama.

Jordan Oliver defeated Tyler Franks

Cabana Man Dan defeated Tony Deppen

Sawyer Wreck defeated Donnie Primetime

New South Rules Match for the New South Heavyweight Championship: Kenzie Paige (c) defeated Billie Starks

GCW vs. New South 12-Man Tag: Team New South (Rolando Perez, Steven Michaels, Chris Crunk, Kevin Ryan, Marcus Dylan & Brayden Toon) defeated Team GCW (Cole Radrick, Gringo Loco, Jimmy Lloyd, Marcus Mathers, Arez & Yoya)

Busssy (Allie Katch & Effy) defeated The Carnies (Nick Iggy & Kerry Awful)

Blake Christian defeated Hunter Drake

Non-Title: GCW World Tag Team Champions Los Macizos defeated New South Tag Team Champions Infrared (Tyler Matrick & Logan James)