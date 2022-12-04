GCW Wasted Time Results (12/3/22): Nick Gage vs. Cole Radrick

Game Changer Wrestling held its “Wasted Time” event Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois on December 3rd.
This event featured the GCW World Champion Nick Gage defending his title against Cole Radrick in a Deathmatch.
Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) defended their GCW Tag Team Titles on the show as well against Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) and Too Cold Scorpio & The Sandman.
Here are the full results and highlights for GCW Wasted Time courtesy of PWPonderings:
- Starboy Charlie defeated Jack Cartwheel
- Axton Ray & Shane Mercer defeated The Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang)
- Sawyer Wreck defeated Mad Man Pondo
- GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (c) defeated Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) and Too Cold Scorpio & The Sandman to retain the GCW World Tag Team Championships
- Jimmy Lloyd defeated Jake Lander
- Effy defeated John Wayne Murdoch
- Tony Deppen defeated Jordan Oliver
- GCW World Championship Deathmatch: Nick Gage (c) defeated Cole Radrick to retain the GCW World Championship (Tony Deppen confronted Nick Gage after the match. The two will meet for the GCW World Title on December 16 in Los Angeles.)
The big finish from @thekingnickgage vs @ColeRadrick at #GCWWasted pic.twitter.com/jSgWBCFFAA
— John G (@19jtg86) December 4, 2022
Sandman dancing will now forever live in my head rent free #GCWWasted pic.twitter.com/AabNqCjxDV
— 🖤Krissy (@KrissC7) December 4, 2022
.@starb0ycharlie with the Cosmic Swirl!#GCWWasted @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/Qw3FKseYRE pic.twitter.com/g0NGQBH42h
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) December 4, 2022
Impressive combo work from @AxtonRay96 and @theirondemon.#GCWWasted @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/Qw3FKseYRE pic.twitter.com/VfNlmFv8mn
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) December 4, 2022