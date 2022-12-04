GCW Wasted Time Results (12/3/22): Nick Gage vs. Cole Radrick

Game Changer Wrestling held its “Wasted Time” event Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois on December 3rd.

This event featured the GCW World Champion Nick Gage defending his title against Cole Radrick in a Deathmatch.

Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) defended their GCW Tag Team Titles on the show as well against Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) and Too Cold Scorpio & The Sandman.

Here are the full results and highlights for GCW Wasted Time courtesy of PWPonderings:

Starboy Charlie defeated Jack Cartwheel

Axton Ray & Shane Mercer defeated The Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang)

Sawyer Wreck defeated Mad Man Pondo

GCW Tag Team Championship Match : Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (c) defeated Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) and Too Cold Scorpio & The Sandman to retain the GCW World Tag Team Championships

Jimmy Lloyd defeated Jake Lander

Effy defeated John Wayne Murdoch

Tony Deppen defeated Jordan Oliver

GCW World Championship Deathmatch: Nick Gage (c) defeated Cole Radrick to retain the GCW World Championship (Tony Deppen confronted Nick Gage after the match. The two will meet for the GCW World Title on December 16 in Los Angeles.)