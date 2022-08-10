Gene LeBell Passes Away at 89

The legendary “Judo” Gene LeBell has passed away at the age of 89.

Bas Rutten posted a lengthy message on Facebook overnight to notify the passing.

“My deepest condolences to his lovely wife Midge, his kids and all his other family members and friends. You will be greatly missed Gene, I love you my friend, till we meet again!,” Rutten wrote.

At the age of 7, LeBell started learning catch wrestling from Ed “The Stranger” Lewis. He later studied judo and received instruction from the great Karl Gotch and Lou Thesz. From 1968 through 1982, LeBell was the president of NWA Hollywood Wrestling, the NWA’s Los Angeles division. On August 29, 1981, he competed in his last professional wrestling match, winning by DQ over WWE Hall of Famer Peter Maivia for NWA Hollywood Wrestling. LeBell is credited with making grappling popular in professional fighting circles, which was the forerunner of current mixed martial arts.

LeBell served as an MMA judge through 2018 and recently accompanied Ronda Rousey to the cage for some of her fights. He wrote twelve novels and contributed to more than 1,000 films. Among his noteworthy pupils include Chuck Norris, Rousey, and WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper.

The LeBell Lock by Bryan Danielson is named for the illustrious wrestler.

“I learned the [LeBell Lock] from a guy named Neil Melanson,” Danielson told the WWE website in 2010. “He’s my grappling coach and he trained with Gene for a long time.”

2011 saw LeBell’s induction into the NWA Hall of Fame. In 1995, the Cauliflower Alley Club presented him with the Iron Mike Mazurki Award, and in 2005, the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame presented him with the Frank Gotch Award.