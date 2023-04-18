George Foreman Comments On Possibly Working With WWE

WWE has used celebrities to help drive mainstream interest in their product over the years by having them appear at events and, in some cases, wrestle.

George Foreman spoke with Bally Sports Network‘s Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson about a variety of topics.

During the interview, Foreman was asked if he had considered joining WWE as a wrestler or in a creative position.

Foreman said, “I still think about it because some of my first original heroes came from wrestling and then mixed martial arts. If I had been in that, I would never have gone for the rope-a-dope stuff.”

When asked who his favorite wrestlers were, Foreman responded, “I had so many favorite wrestlers. Hulk Hogan and I became great friends. We even got into the ring together and…The Rock. The Rock is interesting. Do you know I sparred with his dad when his dad came over to spar with me way back in the 70s? He was a rock for real. His dad, muscular guy.”