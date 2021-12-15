Georgia Smith Provides Update On Harry Smith and Speaks Out On His WWE Release

Georgia Smith recently appeared on The A2theK Wrestling Show and discussed the WWE release of her brother, Harry Smith. The son of WWE Hall of Famer British Bulldog returned to WWE this past summer under a new contract, but was released on November 4, along with other budget cuts.

Smith worked one dark match at the July 16 SmackDown, teaming with Austin Theory for a loss to Xyon Quinn and Odyssey Jones, and did one interview for the WWE YouTube channel, but that was it. He had a bout with COVID-19 and was expected to debut on main roster TV until his release was handed down.

Georgia noted that Smith is doing good, and has been staying busy with various training.

“He’s good, he’s just training a lot he’s been pretty busy. That’s about it really. He’s just been keeping busy, he has gone all day doing boxing classes, jiu-jitsu classes, grappling classes, training, meal prepping. So, ultimately, it’s like he’s still in WWE, he’s got that same mind frame,” she said. “He’s not sitting and dwelling and depressed and letting himself go and whiney. He’s just continuing what he’s doing. I don’t know what the future holds for him.”

Georgia also talked about how the release came as a shock.

“It was definitely a shock. None of us saw it happening, but it’s happened and at the end of the day, I am glad that he did go back. I felt like it was something he needed to do and it was the right decision going back. But I don’t know what the reasoning was, I am not sure,” she said of Harry’s release. “But, I have no ill-will towards WWE or anything. Obviously, it was disappointing and it was a shock, but at the end of the day I think Harry will be alright.”

Stay tuned for more.