Gerald Brisco Announces WWE Release

WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco announced on Twitter today that he has been released from WWE after 36 years with the company. Vince McMahon called him with the news last night.

He tweeted:

“Ok, want to get this out the right way. Last night I received a call from @wwe Chairman Of The board @VinceMcMahon to let me know after 36 years of dedication to @wwe i an no longer needed. I’m ok withthis. I will still be around to help talent. More info will follow. Thanks”

Brisco, who first signed with WWE in 1984, has worked in scouting new talents since 2010. He was furloughed back in April along with other COVID-related cuts, but now he has been released altogether. Stay tuned for updates on his departure.