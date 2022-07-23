Gerald Brisco Blasts Fans Celebrating Vince McMahon’s Departure From WWE

As one of the biggest news stories in wrestling history broke today, a huge amount of reaction is flooding in.

Although some fans and those in the wrestling industry may find Vince McMahon’s retirement to be a sad day, there has also been a lot of joy on social media. Fans who believe he needed to resign because it would have improved the product or because someone accused of sexual misconduct shouldn’t be running the business are the ones who are celebrating his departure.

Gerald Brisco, a close friend of McMahon’s dating back to 1984, expressed his frustration on Twitter at some of the fans who were celebrating the big news today.

Brisco wrote, “Disappointed to see all you jabronis celebrating the retirement of the man who created a world that gave you so much enjoyment growing up. If Vince never existed, all you marks would have sadder lives than you already do.”

He added, “To be clear, the allegations of workplace misconduct are very serious and disappointing to me. I applaud the board for holding people accountable for their actions.”

Brisco is obviously not the only one experiencing these emotions as there is reportedly a lot of shock around the company, especially among long-term workers who genuinely never imagined working for the company on a day when Vince wasn’t in charge.

Brock Lesnar reportedly left Friday night’s WWE SmackDown in reaction to the news, although he did make an appearance to end the event.

