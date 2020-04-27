Gerald Brisco Reportedly Released By WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco was also a part of the recent WWE budget cuts related to COVID-19, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com. The legendary Brisco, who had a very successful career before joining WWE, had been with the company since 1984. He was inducted into the Hall in 2008, and held the WWE 24/7 Title and the WWE Hardcore Title.

The 73 year old Brisco held multiple positions with WWE over the years, last working as a talent scout and recruiter for the WWE NXT brand in 2010. He returned for the RAW Reunion in July 2019 and won the 24/7 Title that night. There’s no word yet on details surrounding Brisco’s release, but he tweeted on April 15, the day of the other releases, and wrote, “My heart breaks for all my Wwe wrestling family that was let go today so much talent and skill both in ring and staff are were dedicated to bringing you the best product possible. All will rebound can’t take talent away. Best to all.”

Stay tuned for more on Brisco’s release. Below is his April 15 tweet, along with similar tweets he made on April 19:

My heart breaks for all my Wwe wrestling family that was let go today so much talent and skill both in ring and staff are were dedicated to bringing you the best product possible. All will rebound can’t take talent away. Best to all. — Gbrisco🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) April 15, 2020

Note to all wrestlers out there no matter what level. Times are bad beyond our control. We can control what we do. Use this time to become better study video of the greats to you. Work on your promos, stay in cardio. All this you can do from home. Be ready — Gbrisco🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) April 19, 2020