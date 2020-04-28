Gerald Brisco Tweets On Being Furloughed By WWE

As reported earlier here on PWMania.com, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco was recently furloughed as a part of the WWE cuts brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. It was originally reported on Monday that Brisco, who had been with WWE since 1984 in various roles, was released from his contract, but Dave Meltzer then noted on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Brisco was furloughed, as many WWE Producers were back on April 15. Brisco took to Twitter today to correct the original reports, and confirming that he has been furloughed. Brisco, who has been working as a scout for WWE, said he hopes to get back to helping young athletes find their way to the company.

He wrote, “What a writer made a mistake, to set things right. I have not been let go yet I’ve been placed on furlough don’t know who leaked the wrong news. I hope get back to helping young folks find there dream. If not it been on heck of a run #cantkeepawrestlerdown”

It’s possible that Brisco will be brought back once normal operations resume. Brisco has been scouting amateur wrestling events for the company and there are no tournaments happening right now due to COVID-19. As seen in the tweets below, the former WWE 24/7 Champion and WWE Hardcore Champion remains optimistic about his future in the pro wrestling business. Stay tuned for updates on what’s next.

BRISCO Boys are the best #unstopable. It’s just a fork in the road — Gbrisco🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) April 28, 2020

I’m being trained to fight back. I’m a Wrestler — Gbrisco🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) April 28, 2020

What a writer made a mistake, to set things right. I have not been let go yet I’ve been placed on furlough don’t know who leaked the wrong news. I hope get back to helping young folks find there dream. If not it been on heck of a run #cantkeepawrestlerdown — Gbrisco🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) April 28, 2020