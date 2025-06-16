Get 3 Months Of WWE Premium Live Events Free On Peacock

Great news for WWE fans in the United States — Peacock TV has officially launched a limited-time promotion that gives new subscribers three months of Peacock Premium for free.

This deal grants full access to the entire WWE Network library, including Premium Live Events, original programming, and historic pay-per-views from WWE, WCW, and ECW — all without paying a cent for 90 days.

The promotion is available for Peacock’s ad-supported Premium tier, normally priced at $7.99 per month. That’s a $23.97 value completely free, using the following promo code at checkout: PEAGZ7LNYFN44OEJ6

What You Get With the Deal:

Every WWE Premium Live Event, including SummerSlam, Survivor Series, and Royal Rumble

All NXT PLEs including the recent Worlds Collide

Complete WWE, WCW, and ECW archives

Original content like WWE Evil, Biography: WWE Legends, and Rivals

Non-WWE hits like The Office, Yellowstone, Parks and Recreation, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Live sports, including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and Olympics coverage

How to Redeem:

Visit PeacockTV.com Click “Get Started” Select the $7.99/month Premium plan At checkout, click “Have a promo code?” and enter: PEAGZ7LNYFN44OEJ6 Complete the sign-up to activate your 3-month free trial

There’s no official end date for this offer, so fans are encouraged to act quickly and enjoy an entire summer of WWE content — completely free.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more exclusive deals and the latest WWE updates.