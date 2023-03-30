GHC Heavyweight Champion Jake Lee Has Wanted A Match With Katsuhiko Nakajima For A Long Time

On April 16th the current GHC Heavyweight Champion Jake Lee is set to defend his title against Katsuhiko Nakajima at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Green Journey 2023 in Sendai.

Nakajima, who has wrestled for Pro Wrestling NOAH since 2005 and has held multiple titles, is a man that Lee has wanted to step into the ring with for quite some time.

Jake Lee was recently interview by Pro Wrestling NOAH and made these comments regarding why he wanted to face Nakajima:

“That’s something I’ve spoken about since I came to NOAH. I understand you’re probably wondering. Seeing him, you can realize that he is great, strong, scary. He has an old-school wrestling strength with a new-school wrestling strength. He embodies those strengths despite his age. I’ve always watched him of course. I’ve watched his moves, the way he moves his eyes and shoulders. I check those. I wanna fight him. I wonder how the match will go and how he’ll be. There’s are lots of differences between watching and fighting. Regarding the championship match, no one wants to lose a championship match. More than that, I wanna know how Nakajima has walked through his history. This match may be his turning point. Also may be my turning point. I’ve watched him for a long time. This may be why I can say so.”

Jake Lee joined Pro Wrestling NOAH in January 2023 after leaving AJPW. He defeated Kaito Kiyomiya for the GHC Heavyweight Championship on March 19th at Great Voyage 2023 in Yokohama.

During the interview Lee was also asked how he felt becoming the GHC Heavyweight Champion, YO-HEY and Tadasuke joining his faction GLG and how he feels the match with Nakajima will go.

Here is the full Pro Wrestling NOAH interview (with english subtitles) with GHC Heavyweight Champion Jake Lee: