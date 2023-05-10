GiGi Dolin Hints At Being Unhappy With Her WWE Gimmick

A WWE NXT star has hinted that she is dissatisfied with her gimmick.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories, “I miss being PK.” For those who don’t know, GiGi Dolin wrestled under her real name, Priscilla Kelly, before signing with WWE.

WWE rarely allows wrestlers to drop their gimmick in favor of reverting to their real name these days, so her post is interesting to say the least and will fuel speculation about her future in the company.

Dolin competed in the first round of the NXT Women’s Title tournament tonight, losing to Tiffany Stratton. Stratton pinned Dolin after hitting a moonsault (aka Prettiest Moonsalt Ever), as seen below.

You can check out a screen shot of her Instagram post below: