Gigi Dolin’s Brother Set To Be Ringside At Tonight’s WWE NXT

It has been confirmed that Gigi Dolin’s brother (or someone posing as Dolin’s brother) will be ringside for tonight’s WWE NXT match between her and former tag team partner Jacy Jayne.

The Dolin vs. Jayne storyline has included discussion about Dolin’s abusive childhood, and Jayne has accused Dolin of abandoning her younger brother, leaving him with their abusive mother. When Dolin announced this week’s match, she mentioned that her brother would be at ringside to witness her humiliation of Jayne.

Dolin’s brother will be at ringside tonight, according to multiple tweets and the match preview.“What will happen when @gigidolin_wwe and @jacyjaynewwe collide TONIGHT on #WWENXT with Dolin’s brother in attendance? [eyes emoji],” they wrote in one post.

According to the official match preview, “The bitterness between Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne hasn’t subsided as the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions will come to blows once more inside an NXT ring. After their explosive breakup that saw Jayne kick Dolin into a door, Dolin got the upper hand by defeating Jayne in a singles match, only for Jayne to return and cost Dolin the NXT Women’s Championship at Stand & Deliver. Vitriolic personal comments from Jayne about Dolin’s family have deepened the personal nature of the rivalry, and now Dolin will even invite her brother to NXT to watch as she hopes to beat down her former friend. What will happen when these Superstars write another chapter of their historic rivalry? Tune in to WWE NXT at 8/7 C on USA to find out!”

It’s unclear whether Dolin’s brother will be played by an NXT Superstar as a way to introduce a new character, or if her actual younger brother will be brought into the storyline. Dolin recently posted about her brother Miles, who is 11 years younger than her, as seen in the tweet below.

Dolin also talked about her real-life brother Miles in an earlier interview with Busted Open, revealing that he is autistic and that one of her goals in wrestling is to give him a good life. She credited Miles with getting her into pro wrestling because he was attached to a figure of WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, and Dolin discovered the world of wrestling while researching Taker.

“I am a Romani child gypsy. I grew up living an old school strict lifestyle. It’s an interesting lifestyle because I was sheltered growing up until I found wrestling, and I left home when I turned 18,” Dolin said when asked how she was raised. “I slept on couches, in cars, and I didn’t have money or have my parents in my life at that time. They were both dealing with addiction and issues like that growing up. I’ve been through the ringer. To be able to see where I came out of that is amazing. That’s why I’m so determined to give my brother this incredible life because he’s 11 years younger than me. He kind of got the trailing end of childhood without me in the picture to take him away from that. My goal in wrestling is to give him this incredible life.”

Tonight’s match between Dolin and Jayne will be a rematch of their March 7 singles match at NXT Roadblock, which Dolin won.

