Gimmick Match Challenge Issued For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision

During Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage, ROH World Tag Team Champions “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes and “The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara challenged The Undisputed Kingdom (Mike Bennett and Matt Taven) to a Bunkhouse Brawl Match to take place on the September 21st episode of Collision.

As of this writing, All Elite Wrestling has not yet confirmed the match.

