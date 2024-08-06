Gimmick Match Set To Headline WWE Bad Blood PLE

This past Saturday night’s WWE SummerSlam PLE saw Drew McIntyre defeat CM Punk in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the year, with the Scottish Warrior getting the win after hitting a low blow and a Claymore Kick. McIntyre then revealed on the post-show media scrum that he was done with Punk for the time being.

On RAW, McIntyre continued to tease Punk as he still has The Second City Saint’s bracelet with the names of his wife, AJ Lee, and his dog, Larry.

A new report has since surfaced and states that the two men will clash once again.

According to WRKD Wrestling, the match between Punk and McIntyre will be a Hell in a Cell match, and it will take place at Bad Blood on October 5th.