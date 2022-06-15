Giovanni Vinci Debuts on WWE NXT, Talks on What He’s Bringing to NXT, More

Giovanni Vinci has made his WWE NXT 2.0 debut.

The former Fabian Aichner made his NXT debut as Vinci on Tuesday night’s episode. After dominating for the majority of the match, he defeated Guru Raaj.

Vinci walked into the ring and grinned as he paused at several locations for photographs. He won the match by pinning Raaj with a massive sitdown powerbomb in the centre of the ring.

While Aichner of Imperium was all business and rarely smiled, the new Vinci figure enjoys flashing his pearly whites yet is just as serious as Aichner when the situation calls for it. Giovanni now has a Twitter account, @VinciWWE.

It’s worth noting that while WWE has previously used “Veni Vidi Vici” as Giovanni’s catchphrase, they are currently using “Veni Vidi Vinci.” The phrase “Veni, Vidi, Vici,” which is Latin for “I came, I saw, I conquered,” is widely attributed to Julius Caesar.

In a post-show interview, McKenzie Mitchell spoke with Vinci. She congratulated him on his victory and asked about his feelings.

“I feel fantastic,” Vinci answered. “Honestly, I’m happy to be in NXT 2.0, but let’s be honest, NXT was in a desperate need for some style, and I’m the one to bring it. Now every body watching is going to try and get to my level, and they never will, of course, but the point is – I’m in a league of my own, and everybody that saw Giovanni Vinci tonight is gonna have no choice but to admit that. Veni Vidi Vinci!”

On May 24, WWE began airing “Veni Vidi Vici” vignettes for the new Vinci character. Vinci “embodies style, class, and athleticism,” according to WWE, and he “plans to bring those aspects to NXT 2.0.” WWE also hyped Vinci by claiming that once he arrives, NXT will never be the same.

Most real names have been phased out of WWE recently, and Aichner has used his real name since joining the business till now. In June 2016, Aichner began working with WWE for the Cruiserweight Classic tournament. He was signed to a contract in June 2017, and he and Kaiser have won the NXT Tag Team Championships on two occasions.

There’s no indication yet on what WWE has planned for Vinci in the future, but he won’t be on the taped episode next week.

