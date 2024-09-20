Giovanni Vinci vs. Apollo Crews II Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced a rematch of a recent bout for tonight’s SmackDown.

Ahead of the sophomore installment of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on USA Network from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA., WWE.com released the following announcement:

Giovanni Vinci gets a second try against Apollo Crews After Giovanni Vinci’s embarrassing debut against Apollo Crews two weeks ago, SmackDown’s newest Superstar will get the chance to right his wrongs as he faces Crews once again.



Vinci’s debut did not go as planned for the former Imperium Superstar, losing in quick fashion to Crews.



Can Vinci right the ship and bounce back from his humiliating loss?



Don’t miss this huge match tonight at 8/7 C on USA!

Additionally, the 9/20 SmackDown on USA show will feature:

* Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns look for common ground against The Bloodline

* LA Knight vs. Andrade (WWE U.S. Title)

* Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi & Bayle

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.