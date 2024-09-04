Gisele Shaw Confirms TNA Departure: “Looking Forward To Embark On A New Journey”

Gisele Shaw’s departure from TNA Wrestling has been confirmed.

The former TNA Knockout took to X on Wednesday and made her first public comments, confirming recent reports that stated she requested, and received, a release from her contract with TNA.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out,” Shaw wrote. “Overwhelmed by the love and support I received in the past 24 hours.”

She added, “Grateful for all the opportunities that TNA has provided me in the past 3 years. Excited and looking forward to embark on a new journey and the adventures that lie ahead.”