Gisele Shaw Discusses Scrapped Tag Team Plans With Gail Kim

Former TNA star Gisele Shaw spoke with Ring the Belle about several topics, including a discussion about her and TNA Hall of Famer Gail Kim working together as a tag team.

Shaw said, “Yeah so, there were talks about her and I actually and doing a tag team run. But you know what, as much as I would have loved that to happen obviously, things change in wrestling and it’s like, the business changes constantly, you can’t really take that personally. It was a thought, it was a great thought, but sometimes thoughts don’t become reality and that’s okay.”

You can check out Shaw’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)