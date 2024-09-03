Gisele Shaw Released From TNA Wrestling Per Request

Gisele Shaw appears to be done with TNA Wrestling.

According to Fightful Select, Shaw has parted ways with the promotion.

She has wrapped up her latest run with TNA and has been granted a release from her contract, which she requested, on the condition that she worked the Louisville, KY. taping and “put someone over on the way out.”

That match took place at the post-Emergence PPV taping this past weekend.

Gisele Shaw is expected to be a regular for Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro promotion going forward.