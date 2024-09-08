Giulia Comments On Her Upcoming WWE NXT In-Ring Debut On Tuesday

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE NXT star Giulia is set to make her in-ring debut with the company this coming Tuesday night on NXT when she faces Chelsea Green in singles action.

Giulia took to her official Twitter (X) account and commented on the massive news.

Giulia wrote, “My debut in NXT is next Tuesday! I’m ready to fight, anytime, anywhere. @ImChelseaGreen ,be ready! I can’t wait🔥 #WWENXT”

You can check out Giulia’s post below.