Giulia Eyes Main Roster Move After NXT Women’s Championship Win

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Giulia spoke with Tokyo Sports about several topics, including her goal of joining the main roster as soon as possible.

Giulia said, “I got the singles championship belt, and singles matches are important to express my fighting style. The NXT Women’s Championship is NXT’s flagship title. With that in mind, I want to adjust the wrestling style I’ve been doing in Japan and express my fighting style and wrestling style. The championship belt is a ticket to fight various wrestlers, and I want to have amazing matches with many wrestlers that go beyond the limits of wrestling. Another big goal is to get on the main roster (RAW, SmackDown) as soon as possible.”