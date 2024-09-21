Giulia Made Her WWE NXT Live Event In-Ring Debut On Friday Night

Giulia has taken the WWE by storm since her signing.

At the WWE NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event in Denver, Colorado, Giulia made her official promotional debut after the match between NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and Jaida Parker, in which Perez prevailed to keep her title. Giula locked eyes with Perez, who proudly displayed her title.

Giulia confronted Chelsea Green, who demanded an NXT Women’s Title match, on NXT the following week. Giulia stated that she wanted the title match against Perez on the first episode of NXT on the CW, which airs on October 1. This match was subsequently confirmed.

In the September 10th episode of NXT, Giulia secured a victory over Green in a singles match. After teaming up with Jaida Parker and Lola Vice to defeat Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Perez in a trios match at Friday’s house show in Sebring, she has now worked her first NXT live event.

You can check out photos of her live event debut below:

Giulia working live events is really cool #NXTSebring pic.twitter.com/0bgx8er8hd — BlackHeart (@AllEliteWWE1) September 21, 2024