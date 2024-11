Top WWE NXT star and international pro wrestling star Giulia appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics, including who she would like to face on the main roster.

Giulia said, “I want to fight Rhea Ripley, Kairi [Sane], IYO SKY, Asuka. I want to wrestle the Japanese girls and Rhea Ripley. I love Rhea Ripley, big fan.”

