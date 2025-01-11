Giulia Opens Up About Adapting To WWE’s Fast-Paced Style

In a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Giulia opened up about her experience adapting to wrestling in the United States and how it has challenged her both in and out of the ring. Reflecting on her journey, Giulia shared insights into the differences between Japanese wrestling and the American style she has encountered in NXT.

“There are commercial breaks and time limits, and NXT has a lot of young wrestlers. Everyone is trying to show what they’re good at in the limited time,” Giulia explained. “The tempo of the match is also faster, and it’s completely different from Japanese wrestling. Even if you hit the opponent with a move, they keep getting up one after another, so it doesn’t stop. At first, I was really confused and thought, ‘I don’t get it (laughs).'”

Initially feeling the pressure to conform, Giulia soon realized the importance of staying true to her unique style, honed over her seven-year career. “At first, I thought, ‘What should I do? I have to adapt to their style,’ but then I realized, ‘No, I can’t.’ I’ve built something up over my seven-year career. Pro wrestling isn’t just about using your moves. Once I made the switch to ‘calm down and play the match,’ I was able to step into the ring with a more relaxed mindset.”

In addition to adapting her in-ring style, Giulia is working diligently to improve her English, understanding the importance of communication in connecting with the audience. “I take English lessons twice a week, but that’s not enough. I study at home and increase my opportunities to learn in my daily life until I can understand it,” she said. “In Japan, we valued language, so I think that microphone appeal is important as a professional wrestler. That’s why I don’t think for a second that [my English] is fine the way it is now.”

Giulia’s commitment to evolving as both a performer and a communicator highlights her dedication to her craft as she continues to make a significant impact on NXT.