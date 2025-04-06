Giulia Returns To Action At NXT Live Event (Photos)

Giulia made her in-ring return at Friday night’s NXT live event in Crystal River, Florida, defeating Arianna Grace in singles action. The former NXT Women’s Champion had been absent from television since dropping the title to Stephanie Vaquer at NXT Roadblock, sparking speculation about her status within WWE.

Following her loss, Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live reported that WWE was forced to alter creative plans due to two separate issues—a minor injury and an alleged visa complication involving Giulia. However, a follow-up report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that sources close to the situation denied she was injured.

Adding to the mystery, Fightful Select confirmed that Giulia had been present at the WWE Performance Center, despite not appearing on recent NXT television episodes. Her presence at the live events suggests she may be nearing a return to TV storylines.

Giulia also made an appearance at a March 22nd NXT live event, where she attacked Cora Jade, signaling that a future feud may be in the works. As of now, WWE has not announced when she will return to NXT television, but her in-ring activity indicates that her hiatus is coming to an end.