Giulia Reveals Her Last Match In Japan Ahead Of Move To WWE

Giulia has been working for STARDOM founder Rossy Ogawa in his new promotion, Dream Star Fighting Marigold, out of loyalty to Ogawa, who helped her become a big star in STARDOM before she went to WWE, but now it’s time for her new adventure to begin.

WWE was said to be very interested in Giulia for several months, and she was thought to have received an offer from the company. AEW was not in the running to sign her, as it came down to joining WWE or staying with NJPW. She eventually signed with WWE.

Stephanie Vaquer is also set to make her WWE television debut soon, having signed with the company earlier this month and working matches during the Mexico house show tour. Giulia will travel to the United States once her commitments in Japan are completed.

Following Giulia’s match on Tuesday, she announced that she has five more matches in Japan, with her final bout on August 19th before moving on. It’s still unclear when her WWE debut will be, or how WWE will incorporate her into NXT TV storylines.