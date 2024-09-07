Giulia vs. Chelsea Green Announced For 9/10 Episode Of WWE NXT

Giulia may be scheduled for a NXT Women’s title tilt against Roxanne Perez on the WWE NXT on CW debut episode on October 1 in Chicago, Ill., but she’ll get a taste of WWE NXT in-ring action before then.

This weekend, WWE announced Giulia vs. Chelsea Green for next week’s episode of WWE NXT, which airs on September 10 as part of “WWE Week on the USA Network.”

Giulia beat down Green before confronting Perez in the closing moments of the September 3 episode of WWE NXT earlier this week.