Glenn Jacobs (Kane) Called Out by AEW Star After Publicly Opposing to All-Ages Drag Shows

On his Twitter account, Knox County, Tennessee Mayor Glenn Jacobs, also known as Kane in WWE, wrote the following:

“Over the past couple days, my office has been flooded with calls concerning all-ages drag shows. Let me be clear: I don’t care what consenting adults do, but leave kids out of it. As Mayor, I will do everything I can to ensure these events don’t happen on Knox County property. Currently, however, no law on the books gives me authority to address what happens in private businesses. I do and will support any effort of our state legislature to prevent the sexualization of our children.”

In response to Jacobs’ remarks, many wrestlers brought up how he had once been a part of a necrophilia storyline (Katie Vick) on WWE television that was watched by kids. AEW star Mike Bennett wrote the following:

“We took our 4 year old and 2 year old to a LGBTQ Festival here in the town I live in. There was a Drag Show. They had an absolute blast. They now refer to it as the Dragon Festival. My son will dress up w his sister in a Tutu and play with Monster Trucks. Let’s let kids be kids.”