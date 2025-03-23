Glenn Jacobs Pushes For Charity Match With Tim Walz Following WWE Comments

Earlier this week, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz made headlines during an appearance on California Governor Gavin Newsom’s podcast, where he took a jab at MAGA Republicans with a tongue-in-cheek challenge:

“I think I could kick most of their ass. I don’t know if I could outrun them, but I don’t know if we’re going to fall into that place where we want to, okay, we challenge you to a WWE fight here.”

Everyone is always asking me if I have one last match left. I think I have found my final victim, er, I mean opponent. pic.twitter.com/NYOraw0ES6 — Kane (@KaneWWE) March 19, 2025

The lighthearted comment quickly sparked a response from someone who knows a thing or two about the squared circle—Knox County, Tennessee Mayor Glenn Jacobs, known to wrestling fans as WWE Hall of Famer Kane.

Jacobs fired back with a charitable twist, publicly challenging Walz to a charity wrestling match:

“All joking aside, @GovTimWalz, let’s put our money where our mouth is… in a charity wrestling match. We’ll split the gate 50/50 between our chosen organizations. I’ll kick things off myself with a $10,000 donation. What do you say?”

All joking aside, @GovTimWalz, let's put our money where our mouth is…in a charity wrestling match. We'll split the gate 50/50 between our chosen organizations. I'll kick things off myself with a $10,000 donation. What do you say? #TennesseeWalz#LetsDance pic.twitter.com/2VV6j4RYs2 — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) March 20, 2025

Jacobs later followed up with an encouraging update, revealing strong interest in the potential event:

“We already have close to $50K in pledges and a corporate title sponsor! C’mon, @GovTimWalz, let’s raise some money for a good cause!”

He capped things off with a subtle push, posting an image of a ticking clock along with the message: “Still waiting.”

While Walz has yet to officially respond, Jacobs’ proposal has already generated buzz, blending politics, wrestling, and philanthropy in a way only Kane could deliver.