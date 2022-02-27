Glenn “Kane” Jacobs Comments On Russia-Ukraine Crisis, Adam Page Responds

Knoxville County, TN Mayor Glenn “Kane” Jacobs wrote the following about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis and Russian President Vladimir Putin:

“If you’re on the Left and are shocked by Putin’s aggression, wake up, Sunshine. Historically in the real world, might makes right. Weakness (which is really what the Left is all about) is not a virtue. It’s a fatal character flaw. (And, no, the US should still not get involved).

I highly doubt Putin cares a whit about toxic masculinity, the Cancel Culture Mutawa, or any of the other things the radical Left stands for.”

AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page responded to Jacobs with links to help Ukraine as well as a video compilation of Kane taking chair shots to the head.