Glenn “Kane” Jacobs Reacts to Roe v. Wade Being Overturned, AEW Star Responds

On Friday morning, the US Supreme Court decided to overrule Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established federal constitutional safeguards for the right to an abortion. The news was discussed by Knox County, Tennessee, Mayor Glenn Jacobs (Kane).

“Jacobs: “Roe v. Wade has been overturned! This clears the way for states like TN to pass stronger protections for the unborn, and is an answer to a prayer for so many. #RightToLife #Victory”

Jacobs’ tweet had more retweets than likes, similar to how his prior remarks regarding gun violence were “ratioed.” AEW wrestler Dr. Britt Baker replied to Jacobs and referred to his “Dr. Issac Yankem DDS” persona in WWE.

“No wonder you couldn’t cut it as a dentist. #idiot” Baker wrote.