Global2days Events Announced for November 10 & 11

[WRESTLE UNIVERSE: GLOBAL2DAYS events scheduled for Nov. 10–11 at Korakuen Hall]

“Global Honored Crown” show to feature all GHC titles defended, followed by Pro Wrestling NOAH x DRAGONGATE joint show, “GLOBAL DREAM”

September 9, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tokyo, JAPAN: Pro Wrestling NOAH will hold a special two-day event at the “sacred place of professional wrestling,” Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, on November 10th (Thursday) and November 11th (Friday) called GLOBAL2days.

We’re excited to share with you that these events will be different from our usual Korakuen Hall events.

GLOBAL2days

WRESTLE UNIVERSE presents

DAY 1: GLOBAL HONORED CROWN

November 10th (Thursday)

Doors open: 17:30 JST

Match start: 18:30 JST

Venue: Korakuen Hall

5 major GHC title matches

The GHC Heavyweight, GHC Tag Team, GHC National, GHC Junior Heavyweight & GHC Junior Tag Titles will all be on the line.

GLOBAL2days

WRESTLE UNIVERSE presents

DAY 2: GLOBAL DREAM

November 11th (Friday)

Doors open: 17:30

Match start: 18:30

Venue: Korakuen Hall

Pro Wrestling NOAH x DRAGONGATE JOINT SHOW

DRAGONGATE (Madoka Kikuta, Ryu Fuda, Mochizuki Junior) vs. PRO WRESTLING NOAH (Yoshiki Inamura, Yasutaka Yano, & Kai Fujimura)

YAMATO vs. Seiki Yoshioka

Both events will be broadcast LIVE exclusively on WRESTLE UNIVERSE.

Dōzo yoroshikuonegaiītashimasu! // Thank you very much for the support!!