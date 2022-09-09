Global2days Events Announced for November 10 & 11

The following press release was sent to PWMania.com:
[WRESTLE UNIVERSE: GLOBAL2DAYS events scheduled for Nov. 10–11 at Korakuen Hall]
“Global Honored Crown” show to feature all GHC titles defended, followed by Pro Wrestling NOAH x DRAGONGATE joint show, “GLOBAL DREAM”
September 9, 2022
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Tokyo, JAPAN: Pro Wrestling NOAH will hold a special two-day event at the “sacred place of professional wrestling,” Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, on November 10th (Thursday) and November 11th (Friday) called GLOBAL2days.
We’re excited to share with you that these events will be different from our usual Korakuen Hall events.
GLOBAL2days
WRESTLE UNIVERSE presents
DAY 1: GLOBAL HONORED CROWN
November 10th (Thursday)
Doors open: 17:30 JST
Match start: 18:30 JST
Venue: Korakuen Hall
5 major GHC title matches
The GHC Heavyweight, GHC Tag Team, GHC National, GHC Junior Heavyweight & GHC Junior Tag Titles will all be on the line.
GLOBAL2days
WRESTLE UNIVERSE presents
DAY 2: GLOBAL DREAM
November 11th (Friday)
Doors open: 17:30
Match start: 18:30
Venue: Korakuen Hall
Pro Wrestling NOAH x DRAGONGATE JOINT SHOW
DRAGONGATE (Madoka Kikuta, Ryu Fuda, Mochizuki Junior) vs. PRO WRESTLING NOAH (Yoshiki Inamura, Yasutaka Yano, & Kai Fujimura)
YAMATO vs. Seiki Yoshioka
Both events will be broadcast LIVE exclusively on WRESTLE UNIVERSE.
Dōzo yoroshikuonegaiītashimasu! // Thank you very much for the support!!